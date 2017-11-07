Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused of Stealing Copper Wiring from Utility Poles November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is accused of stealing copper wiring from utility poles. On Tuesday around 7:50 a.m., detectives say they saw Michael Scott, Jr. stealing copper wiring from a utility pole near Mohr Road and Kuebler Road.

When detectives confronted Scott, he fled the scene, but deputies caught up to him and conducted a traffic stop near North St. Joe Avenue and Orchard Road.

Deputies saw cutting tools and a bucket of copper wire inside Scott’s vehicle. They say about 10 pounds of copper wire was found inside the car.

The Sheriff’s Office found 10 utility poles in the 7100 block of Wright Drive with freshly cut copper grounding wires, which had about six feet of wiring missing.

Vectren later confirmed the wiring found in Scott’s vehicle was the same wiring missing from the damaged poles. It will cost about $2,500 to repair the damage to the poles (compared to the value of the stolen copper, which was only $36.33).

Scott is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,200 bond.

