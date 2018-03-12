Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Sodomizing Woman With Knife Pleads Guilty March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man pleads guilty to several charges minutes before his trial was set to begin. Richard Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to rape with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated battery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, rape, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, and possession of narcotic drug.

These charges stem from an incident in 2017 at an eastside apartment complex. The victim told police Shelton sodomized her with a knife, raped her, poured lighter fluid on her, and choked and punched her.

Court records also show in March 2016, Shelton attacked the same victim and hit her so hard she had to have facial reconstruction.

Shelton’s sentencing hearing is scheduled on Thursday, April 5th.

Comments

comments