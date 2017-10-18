Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Shooting Woman Formally Charged With Murder October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man charged with murdering an Evansville woman on October 13th makes his first court appearance. Richard Worley has been formally charged with murder, murder while committing a burglary, burglary, attempted murder (Hatt’s daughter,) attempted murder (Hatt’s husband,) attempted murder (Hatt’s son,) unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness, attempted murder (Ofc. Blake Collins,) attempted murder (Ofc. Nathan Van Cleave).

The state filed several enhancements with Worley’s charges, including a habitual offender and firearm enhancement.

If convicted, Worley could face life in prison without parole.

Worley will remain in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 29th at 9am.

Comments

comments