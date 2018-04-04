Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Shooting Another Man In The Face April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a home on the city’s south east side last week. Calvin Hudson, 50, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with firearm. The incident happened on March 29th around 2:30 p.m. on South Morton Avenue, near Covert Avenue.

Dispatch says they received a 911 call for an assault in progress at the home that changed to a person shot inside the residence.

When officers arrived, the victim was staggering out of the house with blood on his face and clothing. The victim told police he had been shot by Hudson, who was still inside the home. He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

After a brief standoff, Hudson surrendered peacefully and was also taken to an area hospital.

Police say Hudson was bleeding from his torso area where he said he had been stabbed.

Detectives spoke with the victim who said he was at the South Morton Avenue home to get the rest of his belongings after Hudson had kicked him out a few days prior to the shooting incident.

The victim said he was collecting his stuff and getting ready to leave when he overheard Hudson and his mother arguing. The victim said he was trying to defend his mother and he and Hudson started a physical altercation.

During the fight the victim said Hudson screamed he was going to kill him and his mother and had a knife and gun. The victim said that’s when Hudson shot him in the face.

The two men began fighting and fell to the floor. The victim grabbed the knife and stabbed Hudson several times.

Hudson was arrested this afternoon and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Previous Story

Suspect & Victim In Evansville Shooting Incident Taken To Hospital – March 29, 2018

Comments

comments