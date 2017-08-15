Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Robbing Taxi Driver At Gunpoint Is Sentenced August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint learns his fate after reaching a plea deal. Jabari Burkes pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges last month as part of a plea agreement.

In February, Burkes is accused of pointing a gun at a cab driver and demanding cash, his car keys, and a cell phone near Grove Street and Florence Street.

As part of the plea deal, Burkes will serve four years on armed robbery charges in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

