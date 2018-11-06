Home Indiana Evansville Man Accused of Robbing Delivery Driver at Gunpoint November 6th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

An Evansville man is behind bars, accused of trying to rob a Dominos delivery person at gunpoint. 19 year old Bryce Lee Jones faces charges for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Handgun Without a License. Evansville Police say, the Dominos driver was trying to deliver a pizza on Woodbridge Court Friday, when Jones allegedly pulled out a gun and told the victim he was not paying for the pizza, then ordered her to hand it over. Police say, Jones fled the area before they arrived. But investigators tracked him down Monday, putting him under arrest. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

