Evansville Man Accused Of Rape, Criminal Confinement Pleads Guilty But Mentally Ill September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville man accused of using a knife to cut a woman’s clothes, pouring boiling water on her, covering her in rubbing alcohol, and threatening to set her on fire pleads guilty, but mentally ill.

Curtis Lee Woodard pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of Rape, Criminal Confinement, and Strangulation.

In 2016, Curtis Lee Woodard was accused of punching the victim in the head, and forcing her to have sex with him after he used a box-cutter to cut her clothes off.

Police say Woodard admitted he had a problem abusing meth.

The victim told police Woodard beat her, sexually assaulted her, and would not let her leave the home.

Woodard was sentenced to a total of 30 years.

