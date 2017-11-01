Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Punching Nurse While Being Treated In The ER November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he punched a nurse while being treated in the emergency room. 56-year-old Earl Warner, Jr. is charged with battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

On Tuesday, October 31st, an off-duty officer says one of the emergency room nurses told him that Warner punched one of the other nurses. When the officer got to the room, he says he saw several doctors and nurses restraining Warner.

Nurses told the officer that a nurse asked Warner if he needed something, the nurse said Warner replied with “I’m going to deck you.” They say Warner punched the nurse twice in the face.

Officers say there were several witnesses, including nurses and patients. They say Warner disrupted the care being given to other patients and was extremely intoxicated.

Warner is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

