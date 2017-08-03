Evansville Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Appears In Court
The state of Indiana has three days to file charges against a man accused of killing his wife. 37-year-old Charles Herron was arrested Wednesday morning after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement.
He appeared in court via video, emotional and covering his face, telling the court he didn’t understand the charges against him.
Police found 33-year-old Amber Herron’s body inside a car in a driveway in the 1200 block of East Oregon Street. The Vanderburgh County Coroner said she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Officers say a neighbor called 911 around 10 p.m. Tuesday, saying Herron told him he killed his wife.
Police arrested Charles Herron after a three-hour stand-off.
His next court date is set for Tuesday, August 8th.
He will remain in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond, but the state will have three days to file formal charges.