Evansville Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Appears In Court August 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The state of Indiana has three days to file charges against a man accused of killing his wife. 37-year-old Charles Herron was arrested Wednesday morning after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement.

He appeared in court via video, emotional and covering his face, telling the court he didn’t understand the charges against him.

Police found 33-year-old Amber Herron’s body inside a car in a driveway in the 1200 block of East Oregon Street. The Vanderburgh County Coroner said she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers say a neighbor called 911 around 10 p.m. Tuesday, saying Herron told him he killed his wife.

Police arrested Charles Herron after a three-hour stand-off.

His next court date is set for Tuesday, August 8th.

He will remain in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond, but the state will have three days to file formal charges.

