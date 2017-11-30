Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused of Murder Indicted by Grand Jury November 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A grand jury has indicted an Evansville man for murder in a heroin overdose death.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office says David Dimmett has been indicted in connection with the death of Kourtney Fields in July.

Fields was found unresponsive at a home on South Fairlawn Avenue back in June. Detectives say Fields bought the heroin from Dimmett.

He’s already in the Vanderburgh County Jail on other drug charges but will have the murder charge added to his record.

A hearing date has not yet been set.

