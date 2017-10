Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused of Murder Facing Additional Charges October 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused of a murder back in 2014 will be facing new charges.

Deshay Hackner is set to appear in court in Vanderburgh County Thursday where two additional charges will be added.

His early trial date of October 9th was pushed back one week.

Hackner is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Willie Williams on Thanksgiving night in 2014.

Hackner was one of three persons of interest in the case.

