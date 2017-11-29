Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused of Hatt Murder Appears in Court November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Richard Worley appeared before a judge in a Vanderburgh County Courtroom for a pre-trial conference. Worley faces murder and attempted murder charges stemming from an October shooting on Frisse Avenue in Evansville.

His defense says it may consider seeking a motion of insanity. Worley was house-sitting for the Hatt family when he allegedly opened fire on them when they returned.

Chanda Hatt died from a single gunshot to the head. In 2008, Worley was also charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Debra Cook, Chanda Hatt’s mother.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 20th.

