Evansville Man Accused Of Molesting Young Child

An Evansville man is arrested and accused of molesting a child as young as five. Police say the incidents involved Kavan Talley, 40, occurred over a three to four year period several years ago, but they were reported recently.

Talley apparently confessed to the crimes.

According to police, Talley told detectives he molested the girl because he was molested as a child, and he told them he stopped because his brother was convicted on similar charges.

Talley is being held without in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

