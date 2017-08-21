Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Hurting Baby Makes First Court Appearance August 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A father accused of hurting his baby makes his first court appearance. Brandon Hutchinson is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

On August 14th, Hutchinson brought the baby to the hospital because he said the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally.

Police say Hutchinson denied knowing how the baby was hurt, but told them he was the only adult at home when the injury occurred.

The mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Hutchinson told police in the past he dropped the baby onto a bed when he was angry.

During the interview, detectives said Hutchinson lacked emotion and did not show any signs of concern.

Last week, the baby was air lifted to Riley Children’s Hospital for his injuries. The baby later died from those injuries.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning, but there’s no word on what caused the child’s death.

There’s no word on if there will be additional charges against Hutchinson.

His bond is set at $25,000 cash, but if he bonds out he will be placed on home detention.

Hutchinson will be back in court on Monday, October 2nd at 9 a.m.

