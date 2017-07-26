Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused In East Side Shooting Is Sentenced July 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville man who admitted to reduced charges after a shooting last September learns his fate. Terry Frieson sentenced to nine years for aggravated battery, and will be credited for the 288 days he has already served.

Frieson was accused of shooting 19-year-old Trayvon Carter after a feud back and forth on social media. Police say Frieson shot at Carter and his girlfriend at the Arbors of Evansville apartment complex.

Carter suffered non-life threatening injuries to his hand, leg, and stomach.

Frieson was originally charged with attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in June.

Comments

comments