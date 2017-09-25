Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Driving Boat With BAC Of .306, Public Indecency September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is accused of boating with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit in Daviess County. Indiana Conservation Officers stopped 48-year-old Robert McCutcheon for an expired boat registration Sunday evening around 6:30.

Conservation Officers say McCutcheon was driving his boat nude on West Boggs Creek Reservoir, and showed signs of being impaired.

An investigation led officers to test his BAC, which they say was a .306. His passenger, 45-year-old Melissa Crane, of Beford, was also arrested for public intoxication and public indecency.

McCutcheon is being held in the Daviess County Jail. He is charged with driving a boat while intoxicated and public indecency.

Conservation Officers warn resident that drunk driving laws also apply to watercraft operation.

Convictions for driving a boat while intoxicated can result in fines, loss of driver’s license, and lost of boating privileges.

