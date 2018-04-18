Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Choking Woman In Vehicle April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is accused of pointing a handgun and choking a woman inside a vehicle. Randall Benefield is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and strangulation.

Evansville Police were called to the 1500 block of South St. James Boulevard, near Taylor Avenue for reports of a holdup. The caller claimed her daughter got to the home and someone put a gun to her head, choked her, and stole her purse. The caller said it happened at an apartment on Pollack Avenue.

A separate call from the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue 15 minutes before the first call, reporting a fight between a man and woman.

When EPD arrived at the scene, police located the victim and say she was crying and had a hard time breathing. She told officers the incident happened at an apartment on Pollack Avenue.

When detectives arrived, they say the victim had bruising on both sides of her neck.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she was with a black man with the nickname “Mack” and his friend, Randall since around 4:30 p.m. She said Randall appeared highly intoxicated and had “passed out” on several occasions.

While she and the two men were in her mother’s vehicle, she said at some point Randall was playing with a handgun and she asked him to stop. She said Benefield refused.

According to the victim, they returned to the apartment and the victim claims Benefield held the handgun against her head, and said he would kill her. She said Mack told him to stop.

Moments later, the victim says Benefield squeezed his hands around her neck until she passed out. She said she thought she lost consciousness because she “woke up confused” and noticed no one was in the vehicle. She drove home and told her mother who called 911. Police say the victim identified Benefield out of a lineup.

Detectives found Benefield at an apartment in the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue and took him into custody.

The victim told detectives that she saw Benefield with two handguns, but no handgun was found at the Pollack Avenue apartment.

During an interview with Benefield, police say he told them he and the victim argued throughout the evening, but he claimed it never got physical. He also denied having a handgun. Benefield claimed Charleston had a handgun.

Charleston was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license, which was enhanced due to having felony convictions within the last 15 years. He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Benefield is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

