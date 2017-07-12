Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused of Breaking into Cars Completely Nude July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is accused of breaking into an auto repair shop completely nude. 38-year-old Adrian Armstead is charged with public nudity and public intoxication.

Evansville Police responded to a repair shop in the 200 block of North Heidelbach on Tuesday night around 10:30. They say they found Armstead naked and smelling like alcohol.

Officers say they found three cars opened and it looked like Armstead rummaged through them.

Police later found his clothes on the other side of the lot.

Armstead is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments