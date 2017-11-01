Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Locked! Has A New Game With A Twist November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The kids are finished trick or treating this year, but Locked! Evansville has something spooky for the adults to enjoy anytime. It’s a brand new game called Paranormal Crime Scene, and it’s a scary and mysterious twist on an escape room.

In the new game there’s a grisly killer who tips off police about a soon-to-be new victim, but the investigation team goes missing. You have to rescue them, or you will have to identify the villain, victim and the monster. It’s a mixture of an escape room and a classic whodunit.

For more information, visit Paranormal Crime Scene.





Comments

comments