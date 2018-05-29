Evansville Living Talks with 44News

Kristen Tucker and Heather Gray from Evansville Living sat down with 44News to discuss their May/June 2018 issue.

It focuses on travel, taking a look at 6 different possible trips you can take this summer.

The cover of the magazine features a several difference shoots and elements. Photographer Zach Straw used a vintage Polaroid instant camera to take the photos, which were then arranged, shot with a different camera, then digitally imposed into the Polaroid frames.

This issue also features Heather and Kristen’s own personal vacation experiences expressed through hand-written/painted elements, souvenirs, ephemera, and stamps.

