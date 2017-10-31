Evansville Living: Local Haunted Spots

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Evansville Living. This month, the magazine cover reflects the photo of a “ghost”. The edition takes a look at different haunted spots in the city.

This morning, the ladies talked about the Carpenter House. Mysterious noises have been heard throughout the building and some paranormal investigators have reported seeing two women spirits.

Second was the former Boehne Camp Hospital Grounds. There are sporadic reports of hearing cries and other strange sounds on the grounds before several of the buildings were razed.

Next haunted spot is the LST 325. The magazine writers talked to Rick Kueber from the Evansville Vanderburgh Paranormal Group and he reported his group heard phantom footsteps during an investigation and another team caught a partial body apparition on a DVR system.

The fourth, and final stop, was the Willard Library. There were tours this Halloween season to learn more about the legend of the “Grey Lady”.

To watch the interview and learn more about the haunted sites, click the video box below.

Comments

comments