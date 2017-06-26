Evansville Living: Inside the Community with Hat and Rabbit

The latest edition of Evansville Living is out and one of the features is on the local business Hat and Rabbit.

44News Morning Anchor spoke with Lydia from Hat and Rabbit about her passion for creating unique towels, pillows and more. She comes up with clever phrases and words to put on the items, to make people smile.

Lydia also showed off some of her favorite items on 44News This Morning at 8:00.

To watch the interview, click on the video box below.

