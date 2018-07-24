Evansville Living Explores Vanderburgh County’s History

The newest edition of Evansville Living is out now with the feature “This land is Our Land”, celebrating Vanderburgh County at 200 years.

We were joined in studio by Trista Lutgring, Managing Editor, to give us a more in depth look at the issue.

Evansville Living spoke with local experts like Dr. William Elliot of USI, Shelby Hall of Wesselman Nature Society, and county historian Dan Schmitt on the importance of the Ohio River and Pigeon Creek as transportation waterways.

While doing all of this research, a lot of fun facts about Vanderburgh County were uncovered. Lutring explained how exposed bedrock is only found in southwest Indiana. She also says that the highest point in the county, 610 feet, is located in a field in the northern part of the county, and that Indiana still has 57 billion tons of unmined coal.

Pick up your copy of July’s Evansville Living magazine at the Girl Scout building at 2nd Street and Court Street in Evansville, as well as shops like Schnucks and Barnes and Noble.

