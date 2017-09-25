Evansville Library To Host Halloween Costume Swap

No one wants to be the same thing for Halloween year after year. That logic is driving forward a new program put on through the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. It’s called the Halloween Costume Swap.

All you have to do is turn in a gently used costume at the Central Library anytime between now and October 9th, and in exchange for that, you will get a voucher to use on October 14th to get a new costume that someone else brought in.

Organizers say putting on this swap makes sense for everyone.

Mallorie Cloum, EVPL, said, “Costumes are not cheap, and we recognize that. Kids grow out of them really fast. Adults don’t want to use the same costumes year-to-year. So rather than just letting them sit in the attic or hang in your closet, this is something that provides our community the ability to recycles those things.”

You can also donate unused makeup and paint, but keep in mind, they must be sealed. If you just want to donate a costume, but don’t want to get a new one in exchange, the library will take off two dollars in unpaid library fines for every costume you donate.

