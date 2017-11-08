Evansville Laundromat Giving Away Free Turkeys

In addition to offering free laundry services, Jack Henry Gates Memorial Laundromat is giving away free turkeys too. Names of those who use the free laundromat services will be drawn at random, and they will receive a free turkey.

Last year, the laundromat gave away around 100 turkeys, and so far this year there are 400 turkeys waiting to be given away.

Mark Gates said, “Turkey this time of year everyone wants to be with their family, not worried about struggling. Like with the laundromat, saving you 20, 30 bucks every time. We’re doing about 30 or 40 loads of laundry everyday, 6 days a week, and the turkey is just another way for us to give back.”

The turkeys are being paid for with donations from Newburgh Church of Christ and the Newburgh baseball teams.

The free turkey giveaway drawing will be on Saturday, November 11th at 11 a.m.

Jack Henry Gates Memorial Laundromat has been open for nearly two years, and it offers residents a place to do laundry for free.

Tokens for the laundromat are given out at seven area churches, including Line Street Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, St. James West UMC, First Avenue Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Church, St. Anthony Catholic Church Catholic Church, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, and Newburgh Church of Christ.

