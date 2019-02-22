Evansville Komen Kicks Off 2019 BigWig Campaign

Several public figures are wigging out to help with the fight against breast cancer.

The Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-state Affiliate kicked off its BigWig campaign Thursday night at the Diamond Galleria.

Komen BigWigs are nominated to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer in the community by sporting a pink wig at events and on social media.

44news Anchor Veronica DeKett is one of this year’s BigWigs – her and the 9 others are working to raise 20 thousand dollars towards the fight against breast cancer.

Click here to help Veronica reach her BigWigs goal, and the fight against breast cancer.



Comments

comments