You know that Evansville has a YouTube channel, we talk about it every week, but now The Best Day Ever Evansville is being joined by some fresh, young talent.

Get ready, there’s a new YouTube channel in town.

This YouTube Channel was designed to give very ambitious kids an outlet to do some of the things they watch other kids do. I would prefer that they use their creativity in a more positive way, and take part in it. Creativity is free, I’ve always said that, and all it takes is a kick start in the right direction and these kids will assemble their own army of creative people.

Sounds great, but what’s it about?

The channel is gonna be about Pop Culture in general. We’ll have reaction videos, movie reviews, video game reviews.

And the hope is to affect some major change for these kiddos.

I hope the kids get empowerment! If I had this as a kid, someone took the time to invest time and money and basically give this away, I would have used it like crazy! They’re gonna learn a trade, they’re gonna learn to network, they’re gonna learn entrepreneurship; and learn how to start something and finish it.

It’s just gonna be sheer empowerment for them.

So when I heard the parents saying this?

He is super interested in YouTube kids’ videos; making them, making walk-throughs, so I was hoping he could learn some things about that.

I sprung into action, and the kids got a two hour lesson in writing, directing, location and light scouting…press play on the video to see our finished product!

Kids: Indie!

Adventure!

Fighting!

Retro!

Evansville Kids YouTube Channel!

Reviews, tournaments, and casual play.

An extreme dedication to fictional characters.

Watch as we crush those Patriots in Madden!

See us grab the star and become invincible!

The Tri Force calls, and we answer.

RKO that Like button.

Smash Subscribe!

And don’t forget to level up with a comment down below.

Press the bell button so you don’t miss any new content.





The name of the channel is Secret Headquarters, they’re doing a Go Fund Me Campaign right now to help raise money for production costs like microphones, cameras, tri pods, sets, back drops, and lights.

