Evansville Kia Offering Donations with Test Drives

A car dealership in Evansville is raising money for area non-profit organizations in a unique way.

Each Monday, Evansville Kia lets an organization have a ten minute test drive in one of its cars.

The test drive is recorded and posted on Facebook.

Evansville Kia has pledged to donate 25 dollars for every 50 shares the video gets.

So far, the most shares on a video is 2,000, which is the equivalent to $1,000 in donations.

The non-profit organization being featured this week is Court Strong.

Comments

comments