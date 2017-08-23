Home Indiana Evansville K-9 Takes Unique Spot In ISP History August 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

There are a lot of firsts for the Indiana State Police thanks to a new addition to the team. A furry friend has joined the force, but it’s his relationship to his partner that is making ISP history.

ISP has a new addition to the team, but this officer has more fur and legs than the rest of the force. Odin is the newest ISP K-9, and he has quite a few skills under his collar.

“He’s trained in narcotics detection, tracking, aggression control, area searches, building searches, basically he’s a dual purpose patrol dog,” ISP Trooper Dustin Rubenacker said.

But what really sets Odin apart from the other K-9s is his relationship to his partner. This is the first time ISP has allowed a trooper’s pet dog to become an ISP K-9.

“He was my pet, but he’s not the type of dog that lays on the couch with you and watches TV. So just because you have a dog doesn’t necessarily mean it can become a police dog,” said Rubenacker, “They’re very high drive dogs, and it takes a very special dog to do that.”

Odin has been a graduate of the K-9 Academy for about a week, and he is ready to stick by his partner’s side.

“So now everyday, Odin is with me. He will be in the back of that car everyday no matter what I’m doing,” Tpr. Rubenacker said, “So that way we’re always ready to get into something and help out.”

Odin will be a great asset to ISP, but especially helpful in battling the opioid crisis.

“We’re seeing an influx in heroin and methamphetamine here in Evansville. So most of our deployments will probably be narcotics related,” he said.

Tpr. Rubenacker says forming a bond between the K-9 and their partner can be a challenge during training, but with Odin that’s already taken care of.

“He loves me, and he will do anything for me, so we had that already squashed right before we started because I’ve been his everything since he was six months old,” said Rubenacker.

Although every night he will go home with dad, Officer Odin is officially ready to hit the streets with his partner.

“If somebody were to call right now, he’s ready to hit the road and do his job.”

Both Rubenacker and Odin went through 12 weeks of training, consisting of narcotic searches, aggression control, building searches, tracking, article searches, and obedience.

Odin is also certified in detecting narcotic odors related to meth, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and heroin.

