Home Indiana Evansville Evansville To Join Statewide Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers February 6th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville

The City of Evansville announced that it will join with several other Indiana communities and counties into a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The lawsuit will be aimed at five of the largest manufacturers of prescription opioids and three of the country’s largest drug distributors. The lawsuit will claim that the manufactures “pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction.”

The lawsuit will also names Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp, and McKesson Corp as the three wholesale distributors that have a 85% market share on opioids in the country. The City of Boonville released a similar lawsuit against the same distributors in a separate lawsuit two weeks ago.

Evansville believes that the manufactures and distributors are failing to keep track of the size and frequency, as well as the “suspicious activities” of opioid shipments to local pharmacies and hospitals.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that the lawsuit is necessary. “We are taking this action today because the costs of this opioid crisis have overwhelmed out ability to provide for the health and safety of our residents.”

Evansville will join several other Indiana cities in the lawsuit, including Fort Wayne, South Bend, Muncie, Terre Haute, Seymour, Jeffersonville, and New Albany. The lawsuit also was filed in partnership with the town of Chandler.

“Homes have been broken and families torn apart by this epidemic, which has claimed victims from all walks of life. But it is the pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors who failed in their legal obligation to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders, even as the number of pills flowing into our county rose and rose,” said Mayor Winnecke.

According to the federal study, roughly 1 in 7 people who received a refill or had a second opioid prescription authorized were still on opioids one year later.

The city hopes that the lawsuit will help counter the burden of the costs on the epidemic, including treatment, education and law enforcement.

Comments

comments