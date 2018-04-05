Home Indiana Evansville Job Fair Searches For Qualified Candidates April 5th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

More than 90 employers set up booths at the C.K. Newsome center in Evansville hoping to find qualified job candidates in the Hoosier state.

The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce partnered with the WorkOne Southwest Indiana chapter, and Hoosier lawmakers Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and Congressmen Dr. Larry Bucshon to bring jobs, and training to the Indiana.

Hundreds of people came to the fair, shuffling booth to booth with opportunities to talk to 93 area employers.

Indiana Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon says the lack of qualified candidates is a big problem, especially in the technical field.

“IT related jobs and other people with technical skills. Honestly like welders, and things like that and its really a big problem,” says Bucshon.

This fair was dedicated to veterans from 1 to 2 p.m.

“Veterans have had a higher unemployment rate than the general population,” says Bucshon.

George Schmadel a veteran and USI grad says the lack of qualified candidates shouldn’t be a problem.

“If they are not trained, they could be trained, but then again you have to want to be trained.”

Schmadel is working to gain another job where he can apply his public relations and communications degree.

“Indiana has plenty of people that want to work,” says Schmadel. “I want to work.”

But he says it is hard for veterans lacking new skills that are currently in demand in the job market.

“There are jobs who have shuffled me to the side and that is not fair,” says Schmadel.

Bucshon says the city is working to bridge the gap, because the job market is better than it was years ago.

“Now we have jobs, but we need to get people trained and that is why work one is here today in partnership with myself and the city of Evansville,” says Bucshon.

As for this Hoosier job seeker, Schmadel says this experience gave him some extra encouragement.

“If there is not a job for me here today, at least there is an opportunity for me here today.”

The job fair says people could apply for over nineteen hundred full or part time positions at the event.

Comments

comments