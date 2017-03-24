Evansville Job Fair Helps Local Job Seekers

Congressman Larry Buschon hosted a job fair at the CK Newsome Center Friday.



The event had 79 employers attending and was put on with the help of WorkOne Southwest, the Southwest Indiana Chamber, and the city of Evansville.

The first open house at the job fair was reserved for veterans, and the general public was allowed to attend two open houses.

The event allowed job seekers to meet with employers and gave employers the chance to find future employees.

This was the sixth job fair held under Congressman Bucshon.

More information can be found at WorkOne Southwest.

