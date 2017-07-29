Evansville Jeepers Hold Rally Through Several Counties

The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally today to show their support for police officers.

More than 300 Jeeps arrived for the rally that spanned three counties. The rally began in Mount Vernon, routed through Evansville, and ended at the Newburgh Lock and Dam Park. The decision to hold the rally and support the police came after the many protests against law enforcement nationwide.

Police also came out expressed their appreciation for the support. They gave the group a full escort through the route from Posey to Warrick County.

