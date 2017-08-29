Evansville Japanese Restaurant Closes

A hidden treasure in Evansville closes its doors. Crazy Sake, located on East Virginia Street, has closed its doors without a peep. The restaurant was a Japanese Hibachi restaurant known for its all you can eat sushi.

Originally the location was Nagasaki Japanese Hibachi, and shortly after Nagasaki closed its doors Crazy Sake opened.

There’s no word on why they closed, but the website is still up and the Facebook page is gone.

There was a note left on the door that reads, “We are closed. Thanks for all of your support over the years! Thank you.”

There’s no word on whether this closing is temporary or permanent.

The restaurant’s website is still up. To view the website, visit Crazy Sake – Hibachi & Sushi.

Comments

comments