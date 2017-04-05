Home Indiana Evansville Evansville IU Medical School Awards More Than $220,000 In Scholarships April 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville school is awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships. Indiana University of Medicine-Evansville is awarding more than $220,000 in scholarships to support Evansville-based medical students.

Forty-three percent of Evansville-based students will receive local scholarship support for the 2016-2017 academic year. IU School of Medicine-Evansville scholarships are awarded on academic achievement, professionalism and financial need.

Along with scholarship awards, the prestigious Dr. Joseph W. Begley Excellence in Anatomy award was presented to second year student, Scott O’Brien. He exemplified leadership in both academics and professionalism among his peers.

Indiana University of Medicine-Evansville is the largest benefactor of scholarships in southern Indiana for IU School of Medicine.

Scholarships and awards were presented at the annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet at the Evansville Country Club on Tuesday.

