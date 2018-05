According to a new study from Indiana University, Evansville is shrinking.

Researchers found that Evansville has 427 fewer residents now than it did a year ago.

The study says Gibson and Vanderburgh Counties are growing at slow rates, while it seems other counties may see a population decrease over the next 30 years.

Suburbs around Indianapolis are where the biggest growth in population is happening.

The full study can be found here.

