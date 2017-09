Home Indiana Evansville Investigating Shots Fired Into Near Eastside Home September 8th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for a shooting suspect, after a show is fired into an east side home. Officers went to the scene in the 1700 block of South Elliot Street just after 10:00 Thursday night. According to the victim, when he answered his back door, a man showed a weapon, chambered a round, and then shot into the home. The victim says, the suspect then took off on foot.

Comments

comments