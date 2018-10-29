Evansville HydroFest Faces Uncertain Future

Before the organizers of HydroFest can begin to plan next year they have to answer some tough questions about what went wrong in 2018.

The Evansville Visitors and Convention Board reports they lost around $77,000 on the event last year. They blame the loss on a major sponsor dropping out and weak attendance. To continue the event HydroFest officials dogs will have to give ECVB some answers.

ECVB Board President John Chaszar says, “But moving forward how do we get enough sponsors how do we name this event how we do we give a branding name of the event. But how we do we get the sponsorships we’re it can break even for that and potentially open it up free to the public.”

The guys in charge of HydroFest will answer those questions during an administrative meeting.

