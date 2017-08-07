Home Indiana Evansville Evansville HydroFest to Have 57 Participants at Upcoming Event August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Hydrofest officials say there will be plenty action on the riverfront for Labor Day weekend. They say up to Hydroplane teams will participate in the upcoming the event.

At the three-day event, Evansville HydroFest will host the American Power Boat Association’s Eastern Divisional Championships on Saturday, and North American Championships on Sunday.

Race Director, Randy Lientz notes, “At our initial news conference on January 19th, we promised fans non-stop racing action. By the quantity and quality of teams, we’re able to deliver on that promise.”

A $10 Evansville HydroFest Admission Wristband admits ages 13 and up to all three days of racing. Ages 12 and under are free.

For those 21 and above, the Wristband includes admission to the Concert & Beer Garden at Tropicana’s Outdoor Events Plaza, Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight.

Starting September 1st, Admission Wristbands will be available at Riverside Dr. Admission Gates: Court St. attended by SWIRCA, Main St. attended by CASA, and Cherry St. attended by the Evansville Museum Guild.

For each $10, the non-profit group earns $2 to further its positive impact on Evansville.

