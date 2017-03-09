44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville HUD Funding Could Be Eliminated

March 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville officials are concerned the federal budget ax is going to fall hard on subsidized housing programs in the city. According to a report in the Washington Post the Trump administration is considering $6 billion in cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That includes more than $1 billion in the public housing capitol fund, another billion dollars in repairs, and elimination of the $3 billion community development block grant funds.

Officials say that could eliminate all HUD funding that finds its way to Evansville.

