Evansville HUD Funding Could Be Eliminated

Evansville officials are concerned the federal budget ax is going to fall hard on subsidized housing programs in the city. According to a report in the Washington Post the Trump administration is considering $6 billion in cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That includes more than $1 billion in the public housing capitol fund, another billion dollars in repairs, and elimination of the $3 billion community development block grant funds.

Officials say that could eliminate all HUD funding that finds its way to Evansville.

