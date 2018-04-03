Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Housing Authority Opens Doors For Section 8 Applications April 3rd, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Housing Authority officials say a long line of people have been waiting in front of the Section 8 Housing since late last night. It has been since June 2014 when the EHA accepted over 2,000 applications from people.

Marques Terry, the Director of the Housing Choice Voucher program, says he still believes the service is still a vital part of the community.

Terry says, “Without a question, that’s what the EHA is here for basically is to help families basically with their housing and if that’s able to contribute a hundred, two hundred, three hundred, whatever the dollar may be and basically kind of just assist that family.”

Rick Moore, the CEO of EHA says the program is also aimed to support those with different needs – such as a disability or a financial setback.

Moore says, “We know there is not enough affordable housing and this kind of is a good indicator that if we could take a couple thousand of those applications of people who really need housing in this area and outside of this area then we know the need is there.”

Mayor Winnecke also expressed how EHA has been a positive service for the community. He says, “It certainly underscores the need for affordable housing in the community and we’re grateful that we have a professional organization such as EHA that is looking out for those who are in need of housing.”

To find out more about how to apply for Section 8 – click here.

