Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Housewives in the City will Host Girls Night Out November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Housewives in the City has something fun planned for the ladies next week. The Girls Night Out networking and meet up at Gangnam Korean BBQ is coming up on Tuesday, November 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This event is designed to help women network, shop and mingle at Gangnam Korean BBQ on Main Street in Evansville.

There will be vendors doing giveaways and raffles all night as well.

Anyone can attend the free event, but you must register at Evansville House Wives Networking.

To see what Girls Night Out is all about, visit Housewives in the City.





Comments

comments