Evansville House Fire Victims Gain Financial Support

A local couple had their home succumb to smoke damages last Thursday. Through a Facebook fundraiser page, they have received an outpouring amount of support through the community and people around the world. One of the victim’s cousins raised more awareness for the couple – who also happens to be one of the top ten amateur golfers in the world. Dylan Meyer – is an Evansville native and a golfer for the University of Illinois.

Fire victim, Lyndsey Adamson described the first moments of the fire. She says, “I was sleeping and he was just coming to bed when he started to smell the smoke so luckily he was awake and I smelled it and went into the dinner area we got and opened the garage door and didn’t seem hot or nothing and I just got a face full of smoke.”

The house sustained extensive smoke damage and has forced the Adamson’s to move in with family. However, losing a home isn’t the only challenge this couple faces, they are also expecting a baby. Jordan Adamson says, “It will be six months until we have our house back so pretty much half a year it will be out and she’s due in April so we got that struggle to deal with all the baby stuff is gone.”

One of Lyndsey’s family members started a fundraiser on facebook to help the couple get back on their feet. In just three days $2,500 was raised between 34 people. They say they are blessed to receive awareness through his cousin, Meyer, who helped spread the word. Meyer says, “People from the university and people involved in our program and its people who are just involved with golf in general people that I’ve met in Michigan, people I’ve met in Florida, Nevada and all across the country and even people here in Australia. I was able to tell them the story of what was going on and you know they have given some donations and they’ve given some of their time and effort to put the word out that someone in my family had a devastating loss close to me.”

To learn more about the fundraiser or to donate – click here.

Comments

comments