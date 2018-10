Officials on the scene of an early morning Evansville house fire say the fire is not likely to be an accident.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Gum Street around 3:00AM.

When crews arrived, they found the back area and porch of a home on fire.

The family at the house says a dog is credited with alerting them to the fire.

All individuals in the home were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

