Evansville House Fire Displaces Three People and a Dog

An Evansville morning house fire forces several families from their homes so close to the holidays. Evansville fire investigators are working to find the cause of the fire on Marshall Avenue. This fire left at least three people and a dog without a home for the holidays. Battalion Chief Dan Grimm with Evansville fire says luckily there were no injuries.

Grimm says this home is split up into smaller apartments. And the resident, who lives upstairs, told firefighters he believed the fire started upstairs near the furnace. Grimm says fire investigators will in to determine the cause and confirm where the fire started.

Neighbors say there have been other fires in the area, but this one was quite a sight in comparison. One neighbor said her daughter, who lives in Henderson, could see the smoke crossing the bridge. That just shows you how much smoke there truly was as a result of this fire.

Officials still do not have a cause into the fire at this time.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the house fire. As of now, there has been $25 donated out of the $1,000 goal.

To donate, visit House Fire GoFundMe Page









