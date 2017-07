Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Hotel Evacuated After Reports Of A Gas Leak July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A local hotel is evacuated after reports of a gas leak. The evacuation happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

Everyone staying at the Quality Inn on Elpers Road in Evansville was forced to leave the building while crews cleared the scene.

Vectren was called to the scene, but everyone was allowed back in a short time after the evacuation order.

Vectren gave the guests an all clear.

