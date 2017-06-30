Evansville to Host Indiana GOP Convention in 2018

The city of Evansville will host the 2018 Indiana GOP Convention. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer made the announcement at the Ford Center Friday morning.

Evansville was awarded hosting rights after submitting a bid that Hupfer said blew away state Republicans.

This upcoming convention serves as another chance for Evansville to show off what it has going on to the rest of the state.

Mayor Winnecke said, “More than 2,000 guests will be exposed to the city will be exposed to the cultural districts of our city exposed to our best restaurants the best night life an really see and really see what Evansville has to offer many for the first time.”

The event will be held the weekend of June 8th and 9th next year.

This is only the second time the state GOP Party Convention has been held outside of Indianapolis.

