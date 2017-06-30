Evansville to Host IN GOP Convention

The city of Evansville will host the 2018 Indiana Republican State Convention.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says Evansville was awarded hosting rights after submitting a bid that blew away state republicans.

This is only the second time the state GOP Party Convention will be held outside of Indianapolis.

This upcoming convention serves as another chance for Evansville to show off what it has going on to the rest of the state.

The event will be held the weekend of June 8th and 9th next year.

Comments

comments