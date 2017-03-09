Home Indiana Evansville Evansville to Host First Meeting on Every Student Succeeds Act March 9th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville will host the first of 10 meetings on Indiana’s plan to fulfill new federal education requirements. These meetings are set up by The Indiana Department of Education in response to the Every Student Succeeds Act signed in December of 2015.

The meeting is scheduled for March 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library North Park Branch.

The Indiana Department of Education is traveling the state, gathering information and input from educations, administrators, parents, and local leaders on how to meet ESSA requirements.

For information regarding all meeting dates, times, and locations of ESSA meetings, or to RSVP, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/essa/essa-community-meetings, or contact IDOE Director of Policy, Patrick McAlister at PMcalister@doe.in.gov, or (317) 234-5704.

To learn more about ESSA, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/essa.

