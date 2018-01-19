Home Indiana Evansville Evansville to Host Event For Overhaul of Roberts Park January 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville looks to follow the example of Ft. Wayne in its 30-acre overhaul of Roberts Park. The City will host Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of Headwaters Park and a Ft. Wayne City Councilman, for a special presentation next week.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Paddock will describe how Headwater Park has improved quality of life in Ft. Wayne and attracted more than half a million visitors a year.

This event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Browning Room of Central Library.

On January 25th, Paddock will be part of a private luncheon before corporate executives and community leaders.

The overhaul of Roberts Park is part of the city’s master plan.

