Evansville to Host Event For Overhaul of Roberts Park
Evansville looks to follow the example of Ft. Wayne in its 30-acre overhaul of Roberts Park. The City will host Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of Headwaters Park and a Ft. Wayne City Councilman, for a special presentation next week.
On Wednesday, January 24th, Paddock will describe how Headwater Park has improved quality of life in Ft. Wayne and attracted more than half a million visitors a year.
This event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Browning Room of Central Library.
On January 25th, Paddock will be part of a private luncheon before corporate executives and community leaders.
The overhaul of Roberts Park is part of the city’s master plan.